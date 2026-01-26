Patriots' Leonard Taylor Says 'No Diddy' After Win-Saving Field Goal Block

Leonard Taylor didn’t just shut down a field goal … he lit up the timeline, too, with a wild and controversial postgame media sesh!

The Patriots' defensive lineman came up huge when it mattered most in Sunday’s AFC Championship, getting his hand on a potential game-tying kick with 4:46 to play and sealing New England’s return to the Super Bowl.

Chaos erupted on the field, and in the stadium after the incredible play ... and the excitement followed into the Pats locker room.

Taylor -- speaking to reporters after the 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos -- explained the block and casually dropped the now-viral line:

“I jumped up and got a taste of the ball -- no Diddy,” he quipped.

The block itself was massive -- full extension, perfect timing, in heavy snow -- but it was the interview that sent social media spiraling. The memes followed.

What makes it even crazier? Taylor wasn’t supposed to be here. He was undrafted in 2024, and cut by the Jets earlier in the year after an 0-6 start.

On Sunday, he was limited to just 16 defensive snaps and four more on special teams.

He made 'em count, saving the Patriots’ season with one hand.

The Pats will face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 … a rematch more than a decade in the making after New England took home the title in 2015.