Bert Kreischer Hopes To Get Joe Rogan Into NASCAR Ahead Of Pre-Daytona Festival

Let Me Get You Into NASCAR!!!

Bert Kreischer is counting down the days until his pre-Daytona 500 Full Throttle Festival ... and he tells TMZ Sports if there were one person in the whole world he would love to introduce to NASCAR -- it would be none other than Joe Rogan!!

We chopped it up with the comedian ahead of the opening race of the 2026 NASCAR season ... and he told us he hopes to convince the podcast megastar and UFC commentator on how great a sport it is.

"He doesn't really follow NASCAR," Kreischer said. "And I would love for him to get into NASCAR."

Does the 53-year-old believe he can accomplish this? He doesn't see why not.

"He loves cars, he loves racing, he just isn't a NASCAR guy," Kreischer said.

It wouldn't be the first sport they get Rogan into ... 'cause Kreischer said they accomplished the same with football recently -- crediting Shane Gillis for that accomplishment.

If there's any time to get Rogan on board, no better time than the 2026 Daytona 500 ... with his Full Throttle Festival presented by Mando going down the night before the big race.

Tons of big names have contributed to the event ... including Shaquille O'Neal's Shaq-A-Licious gummies and Jason and Travis Kelce hooking it up with their Garage Beer.

The event also features some awesome performances. On top of Kreischer putting on a show for the audience, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Diplo will also be tearing down the house for all those in attendance!

Other partners include FUEL by Franzia, Jack Link's, LUCY, BLind Lemon and Beat Box ... just to name a few.