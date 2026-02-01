Guess Who This Dog Mom Is!
It's no secret that folks in Hollywood love their four-legged friends ... and can you guess who this dog mom is?
We caught up with this former UFC champion at LAX in Oct. 2017 ... right when she was adjusting to life with a new dog ... and she was excited about adding another member of the family!
We got down to the important stuff fast, though, and asked who was picking up the dog doo ... looks like this star and her husband -- another UFC fighter himself -- left it all to the kids!