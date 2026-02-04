Supermarket Shoppers Fight in Frenzy Over Discounted Noodles, on Video

Play video content Queiroz Atacadao Assu/Newsflash

Tensions were boiling over in Brazil ... 'cause shoppers straight-up lost it while brawling over instant noodles on sale -- and it was all caught on camera.

Peep the chaos ... a supermarket in Assu, Brazil, turned into a full-on free-for-all as customers shoved, scrambled, and climbed over each other to grab dirt-cheap noodle packs -- which were gone in literally 3 minutes.

Look, it was absolute grocery-store madness Tuesday ... but when noodles are selling for 0.01 in Brazilian Real (about two-thousandth of 1 cent in U.S. money), orderly conduct goes right out the checkout line.

The video shows shoppers sprinting in from every direction, diving into stacks and snatching as many packets as they could carry ... while others piled on from behind, turning the aisle into a mosh pit.