Brittany Mahomes, Normani Stun In New SI Swimsuit Photoshoots

The NFL's popular partners are turning up the heat -- and the spotlight -- in a new jaw-dropping photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!!

The publication focused on how the lovely ladies aren't riding football fame ... they're building brands, businesses and fanbases of their own.

The six-woman squad brought serious beachside bombshell energy to a shoot on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Florida area at South Seas ... while showcasing careers and brands that stretch well beyond their football superstar partners.

Brittany spoke about sharing the spotlight with her superstar husband, Patrick Mahomes ... saying, "I think being the significant other to an NFL player is an incredibly hard role, and we take on a lot of important stuff behind the scenes that people don’t get to see."

Normani, engaged to Steelers receiver DK Metcalf, is helping lead the charge in redefining the WAG label as one built on independence and equal spotlight. Goff, Love, Cavinder and Kittle round out the squad ... each bringing massive social followings and personal ventures tied to their respective relationships with Jared Goff, Jordan Love, Jake Ferguson and George Kittle -- turning game-day fame into full-blown brand platforms.

"It was hard for me to never be referred to as an athlete myself," said Ronika Love, a professional volleyball player. "I'm super competitive, so for people to call me (a WAG), I'm like, 'Oh, like, he is a husband and boyfriend, as well. He’s a HAB.'"

SI isn’t just showcasing swimsuits -- it’s spotlighting a shift, and this group is proving the NFL platform shines just as bright off the field as it does under stadium lights.