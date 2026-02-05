Eric Dickerson Doubles Down On Bad Bunny Criticism, Calls NFL ‘Corrupt’

Play video content TMZSports.com

Eric Dickerson is NOT backing down from his Bad Bunny stance -- and now he’s dragging the NFL into the fire!

The Hall of Fame running back tells TMZ Sports he's doubling down on the opposition to the global superstar's headlining of Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show.

Of course, Dickerson has been very outspoken about the choice … saying he'd rather anyone else play, insisting Benito should "keep his ass where he's at" in Puerto Rico.

So when we caught up with the NFL legend on Wednesday at the San Jose airport ahead of the big game … we had to ask if he’d changed his mind.

“Hell no. Absolutely not, man,” Dickerson said. “Why can’t we get somebody from right here, from home? How about someone from right here in San Francisco? All these artists right here in the area to play at the Super Bowl.”

Dickerson also questioned whether a Spanish-language performance would resonate with American audiences.

“He speaks English,” Dickerson said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be in Spanish or whatever. What sense does that make?”

Play video content Joy Of Everything

The former Rams star then waded deeper into controversy … saying he doesn’t view Puerto Rico the same as the mainland U.S., though he insisted he has nothing against the island itself.

Dickerson wasn't done swinging.

He also blasted the league’s diversity efforts -- calling the Rooney Rule “a freaking joke” and arguing Black coaches still aren’t getting fair shots at top jobs.

“You can’t make a person hire a Black coach,” Dickerson said. “Owners are going to do what they want to do. You feel comfortable with who looks like you sometimes. That’s just it.”

ED also went after the league.

“They’ll do anything for money,” he said. “As an entity, the NFL is one of the most corrupt organizations there is.”