WWE Hall of Famer Typhoon Opens Up On Near Fatal Health Scare, Month Long Hospital Stay

WWE Hall of Famer Fred Ottman is opening up about a terrifying, life-or-death health scare ... revealing he’s spent the last month in the hospital

The 69-year-old wrestling legend -- best known to fans as Typhoon, Tugboat and The Shockmaster -- shared the health news in an Instagram video posted Sunday, saying he's been bedridden since his gallbladder ruptured, nearly killing him.

“If I would have waited one more day,” Ottman said, “the doctors told me I probably wouldn’t be here with you.”

The medical nightmare didn’t stop there. Ottman says the rupture caused severe infections that flooded his system, leaving him flat on his back for weeks -- and forcing him to relearn how to walk.

“I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. It’s been a brutal fight,” he admitted. “I’ve been learning how to walk again.”

Despite the grueling recovery, there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel. Ottman says doctors plan to discharge him Monday ... allowing him to continue rehab at home -- though he’s not totally out of the woods yet.

Through it all, the newly inducted WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 member -- honored alongside Earthquake as part of The Natural Disasters -- says he’s leaning heavily on his inner circle.

“Thank God, I’ve got a good wife. I’ve got great friends,” Ottman said. “My wrestling buddies are just amazing.”