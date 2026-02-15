Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Big-Time Showrunner Is!

By TMZ Staff
matt-duffer-guess-who-kal-02-10-2026
WHO'S THIS AWARD-WINNING SHOWRUNNER???
Anybody can spot a famous actor or actress, but it takes a true expert to recognize the players behind the camera ... can you guess who this executive producer is?

This TV creator started his career on a 'Wayward' path but eventually moved on to "Stranger Things" when he and his twin found a home at Netflix.

We caught up with him in December while he was signing autographs at the airport. Can you guess who he is?

