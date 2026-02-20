Manon Bannerman Taking Temporary Hiatus From KATSEYE

But Will be in 'Touch'!!!

KATSEYE is going to look and sound different ... because moving forward the group will be missing Manon Bannerman.

In a statement on social media Friday, KATSEYE says Manon "will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing."

The statement continues ... "We fully support this decision. KATSEYE remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us. The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right."

KATSEYE adds ... "Thank you to our EYEKONS for your continued love, patience, and understanding."

The global girl group formed in 2023 during the reality competition series "Dream Academy" ... and they were also the focus of the Netflix docuseries "Popstar Academy: Kasteye."