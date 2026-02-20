Shilo Sanders Takes Hard Fall While Snowboarding, 'I'm Done!'

Play video content YouTube/Shilo Sanders

If Shilo Sanders were currently on an NFL team, he most certainly would be listed on the injury report with soreness ... 'cause Deion Sanders' middle son took a HARD fall while snowboarding -- and it was all caught on video.

The 26-year-old uploaded a new video to YouTube titled "I Almost Ended My Career Snowboarding" -- and when you see the fall, you can't blame him for thinking that.

He hit the first pipe with relative ease (impressive!) ... but when he attempted to hit a move on the second rail, he fell hard onto the object in the middle of the slope.

"I'm done, bro," Sanders said. "I'm done."

"You know what happened, I hit the front lip. It didn't hurt that bad, I just fell on the rail. It looked worse than it was.

He wasn't joking about it being his last run either ... as the video then cuts to him at the bottom of the hill -- before they head back to the hotel.

Once back at the hotel, you see his knee was a little swollen after the day out on the slopes.