National Breakup Day: Music Shirts Inspired By Pop Queens

Valentine's Day is so last week.

It's officially National Breakup Day and whether you're spiraling in the midst of a split or are or about to dump your soon-to-be-ex, there are plenty of people who have been there before you.

Namely, a few breakup anthem queens like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish.

So why not celebrate the anti-holiday with some t-shirts inspired by these songstresses … who just happened to have written some songs that are really great to belt while driving by your ex's house.

Instead of getting him back, get yourself this Olivia Rodrigo “Guts” T-Shirt.

Forget about moping around post-breakup and skip straight to the retail therapy stage.

This cute tee features the cover of Olivia's sophomore album “Guts” … which also has plenty of angry breakup tunes that you can blast while you get over your ex.

If you find yourself relating a little too hard to Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and want your boo to just f**king leave you alone … then it might be time to end things.

Make it official with this Billie Eilish “Happier Than Ever” T-Shirt and show your ex that you’re way better off without them.

With Kesha, the party don’t stop … even on National Breakup Day. You won’t have a care in the world while wearing this Kesha Graphic T-Shirt featuring a sketched image of the “TiK ToK” singer.

Whether you’re single or still romantically attached, you can’t go wrong with this killer concert tee.

If you’re still a little bit hung up on your ex, send a message with this Whitney Houston-Inspired “I Will Always Love You” T-Shirt.

Although you may have done the right thing by parting ways, Whitney knows it can still be tough to walk away. Let them know you’re still thinking of them every step of the way even on National Breakup Day.

Single women unite and grab a one way ticket on the heartbreak express with Dolly Parton. This Dolly Parton-Inspired Black and White T-Shirt features a throwback image of the iconic songstress that has stood the test of time.

Whether you’re going through a breakup now or still reeling over the one that got away, know that Dolly has always got your back.

Everything you own in a box to the left … except this Beyoncé-Inspired Throwback T-Shirt. When you’re kicking your ex to the curb, make sure they leave behind this Queen Bee tee.

Featuring an iconic image inspired by Beyoncé's 2009 I Am...World Tour, you’ll definitely be singing “Single Ladies” for the foreseeable future.

