Furry Hat Hotties Bring the Heat in Sexy Snaps
Fur Hat Hotties Need Some Winsome Winter Women??? Look No Fur-ther
Ski season will be over before you know it ... but, before it goes, we've got a series of fur hat hotties for you to enjoy!
Sexy stars might be stripping down for the most part, but they love a little headgear ... like Lisa and Madison Bailey who tossed on these fine (likely faux) furs to keep their body heat up.
Jordyn Hudson, Victoria Justice, Saweetie, and many more stars like the flamboyant hats too ... check 'em out -- both the accessories, and the ladies!