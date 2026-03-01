Neve Campbell Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Neve Campbell Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Published
Neve Campbell's looks over the years will make you SCREAM!
Here is a 22-year-old version of the young Hollywood actress -- with blunt bangs and flawless skin -- in the iconic horror/mystery film "Scream" back in 1996.
And, three decades later, Neve had the nerve to star in "Scream 7" -- which premiered earlier this weekend -- and we gotta say, she's aging like a fine wine!
The question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!