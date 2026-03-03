Celebrities With Pancakes ... Flippin' Fantastic Photos!

Holy Crêpe, Check Out These Celebs with Flapjacks!!!

Get ready to flip out, people ... we've got pics of some celebs enjoying serious piles of flapjacks for you to peruse.

It's National Pancake Day, so we've put together a gallery of Hollywood A-Listers chowing down on sweet breakfast treats.

Whether it's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson staring down a heap of hot cakes or Cindy Kimberly looking like a Pancake Princess in a tiara, the breakfast staple clearly has a ton of famous fans around H'Wood.