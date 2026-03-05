Lewis Hamilton Won't Retire Until F1 Returns To Africa

Play video content

Lewis Hamilton is entering his 20th season in Formula One, but he says he's not considering retirement until he accomplishes one more milestone -- competing in Africa.

The 41-year-old Ferrari superstar relayed his wishes ahead of the Australian Grand Prix on Thursday ... when he was asked what city in Africa would be his dream spot to host a race.

Hamilton gave a lengthy response ... explaining how he's been "fighting in the background" for a return to Africa for more than half a decade.

The seven-time champion said he's aware the stakeholders are trying ... but he's hoping it happens before he leaves the sport, and he's "running out of time."

"I don't want to -- I refuse to, kind of -- I don't want to leave the sport without having a Grand Prix there, without getting to race there," Hamilton said.



"So I'm going to be here for a while until that happens, because that would be amazing, given that I'm half African."

"It's something I'm really proud of, that part of the world, I think it's the most beautiful part of the world.”



Hamilton said it bothers him how much of the world owns part of the continent ... and he would love to see the countries unite to "take Africa back."

F1 hasn't had a race on the continent since 1993 -- the Kyalami Grand Prix took place until 1985 ... and came back for two years after apartheid ended.