Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sexy Stars Leathered Up ... Leather Weather Has Never Looked Better!

Leather Weather ... Sexy Stars Leathered Up!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebs Decked Out In Leather
Launch Gallery
Laid Up In Leather Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

That's (almost) a wrap on winter weather -- say less -- so we've rounded up Hollywood's hottest stars decked out in leather to go out with a BANG!

'Love & Hip Hop' hottie Erica Mena switched it up with a red leather look, Madelaine Petsch zipped up in a sexy set, and lay your eyes on KATSEYE's Lara Raj, who posed pretty in her leather 'fit ...

Check out the gallery ... Leather on, limits off!

Related articles