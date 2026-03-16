Zach Braff Reveals He Used to Black Out Drinking When He Was Younger

Play video content Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Zach Braff's 2023 film, "A Good Person," deals heavily with the subject of addiction ... and he told Dax Shepard he's had his own struggles in the past.

During an interview on Dax's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Zach admitted he used to have a complicated relationship with alcohol ... which he was eager to change.

He said, "I definitely have had binge-drinking problems in my life. My problem with alcohol was never, 'Oh, I wanna drink at noon,' ever. So I rationalized that just drinking a f***-ton on a Saturday night until you blacked out wasn't an alcohol problem."

Zach came to the realization that something was off after accumulating one too many embarrassing experiences stemming from drinking too much. This sparked him to go without alcohol for a couple months, which eventually turned into a whole year.