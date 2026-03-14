Doja Cat 'Struggling' with Borderline Personality Disorder

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Doja Cat has revealed she's been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) ... and is "struggling" with it after living with the condition for years.

The "Paint the Town Red" hitmaker discussed her condition in a candid TikTok shared Friday ... telling fans she thinks it "caught up" with her after being taught to pretend to be someone she's not as a kid ... and living with an "I'll get it done" mentality.

It's all in the clip ... she notes the struggle with BPD has been going on "probably forever" and that it's been "agonizing." But, she says she's been in therapy for years and is "so relieved and so proud" of how far she's come.

Borderline personality disorder "is a mental health condition that affects the way people feel about themselves and others," according to Mayo Clinic. It makes it difficult for people to function in everyday life and "includes a pattern of unstable, intense relationships, as well as impulsiveness and an unhealthy way of seeing themselves."

She also brought Chappell Roan into the conversation in her TikTok, saying she applauds the "Pink Pony Club" singer for being able to be so unapologetically honest in the public eye ... which is something she continues to work on.

As you know, Chappell has called out paparazzi numerous times for being rude and invasive, even filming them herself while in Paris earlier this week ... and has no problem speaking her mind online about politics and more.

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