Doja Cat Steps Out in Super Low-Key Look Before Glamming Up in Sydney

Celebs ... they’re just like us -- but only on their off days. Case in point: Doja Cat rolled out looking low-key as hell before popping up fully glammed like it never happened!

Check out these shots of Doja on Wednesday ... leaving her hotel in Sydney, Australia in a red bonnet and a casual crop top, rocking a full-on scowl as she stepped out into the world.

Look, Sydney’s in peak summer mode -- so maybe that scowl was just the sun frying her eyeballs ... or, LBR, she probably did not wanna be caught slipping like that.

But by the next day, it was a whole new vibe -- bonnet gone, attitude reset, and Doja stepping out at the Taronga Zoo in a loud, electric-green fit that screamed main character energy.