Liza Minnelli All Smiles in L.A. After Spilling About Scorsese, Hackman

Play video content BACKGRID

Liza Minnelli looked totally unbothered rolling out of an event plugging her new memoir ... in which she spills plenty of Hollywood tea.

The legend was wheeled out of her "Live In Conversation'' stop at the Million Dollar Theater in L.A. Tuesday night, where she promoted "Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!"

She was all smiles, waving at fans as she headed to her car -- and honestly, she looked like a weight had been lifted after unloading in the book. And she has a lot to say about her past movie costar and director ...

Among the juiciest bits ... Liza calls out the late Gene Hackman, saying he was "downright rude" to her on the set of "Lucky Lady." She also gets into a wild, drug-fueled affair with director Martin Scorsese.