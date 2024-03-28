Christina Aguilera, Liza Minnelli's Former L.A. Home Hits Market For $8.3M

The singing these walls have heard -- the Hollywood Hills pad that's been home to Liza Minnelli, and later, Christina Aguilera is on the market for several million bucks ... but dynamic voices are not included.

This mid-century architectural gem perched above the Sunset Strip is the epitome of luxury living ... and with a $8,399,000 price tag, you're getting the whole package: a custom-built screening room, a three-sided aquarium, and a walk-in closet with built-ins to name a few.

Taking a peek at those pics you can see the home is the ultimate fusion of indoor and outdoor living, capitalizing on those breathtaking panoramic L.A. and Pacific Ocean views from its wraparound patio.

The cherry on top is a sunken conversation pit featuring a bold fireplace stealing the show next to the chef's kitchen.

The plush pad has some rich history. It was built by famed architect Harry Gesner for film director Jack Haley Jr. who lived there from 1964 until he passed in 2001.

Liza Minnelli shacked up with him during the '70s before their split in 1979. More recently, Xtina snagged the pad in 2003, living there for 8 years.

Fair to say, the place has definitely got the A-list seal of approval ... and we're guessing the acoustics must be off the charts, too!