Ricochet's Wife, Samantha Irvin, Targeted With Death Threats Amid MS Controversy

Ricochet's controversial post telling a woman he's "glad" she has multiple sclerosis has had a major impact on his family -- the AEW star's wife, former WWE announcer Samantha Irvin, went to social media to share deeply concerning messages she has received amid the backlash.

Irvin -- who deactivated her X account after her husband's distasteful exchange -- published several screenshots of DMs she's gotten on Instagram this week ... with some users going as far as threatening her and Ricochet's lives.

The original comment came after a woman criticized Ricochet's acting skills -- he then replied by saying, "I'm glad you got MS."

The woman followed up with, "Well if that makes you happy have a great life ..."

While Ricochet was clearly in character, most wrestling fans say he took his role too far ... and he apparently agreed because he later deleted the comment and apologized.

"I took out my hatred for the IWC [internet wrestling community] on Sandi, and inadvertently others who are effected by MS," Ricochet said. "She didnt deserve it and for that, I sincerely apologize."