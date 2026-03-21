Ultimate Real Housewives of Orange County Shopping Guide for 20th Anniversary

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

"Real Housewives of Orange County" is the show that started it all, paving the way for the Bravo franchise to go global.

It's officially been 20 years since "RHOC" hit the airwaves ... which means it's time to celebrate the best way your favorite housewives know how -- with a little shopping!

We've rounded up the perfect picks for Bravoholics everywhere!

For foodie fans of the franchise, 'Cook It, Spill It, Throw It: The Not-So-Real Housewives Parody Cookbook' is a must-have.

This recipe book is full of dishes and drinks inspired by the show ... like Ponytail Pulled Pork, Eggs a Lu’Francais and the Singer Stinger Sipper.

Plus, it's got a foreword from Andy, himself!

This ‘RHOC’ Names Hoodie is a cute and comfy way to show your love for some of the most iconic ladies to grace the cast.

Whether you make the pilgrimage to BravoCon every year or are simply content watching the housewives from the comfort of your couch, you can rep the gals in style.

'RHOC' and a glass of wine go hand-in-hand ... and what better glass to use than the 'Whoop It Up' Stemless Wine Glass?

It features Vicki Gunvalson's signature catchphrase and holds 15 ounces, so it's great whether you're sitting down for one episode or locking in for a binge.

This stemless glass is for anyone who's counting down the days until they can whoop it up for the season 20 premiere ... and Vicki's big return!

Trying to raise a mini Bravo fan? Start them young with the 'H is for Housewives: The ABCs of Bravo' Children’s Book.

Each page is packed with cute illustrations and references to all your favorite Bravolebrities -- not just the housewives!

Now teaching your kid the ABCs can be fun for them ... and you!

Tamra Judge's iconic outburst on the season 9 reunion is so quotable ... of course it belongs on a T-shirt.

The 'That’s My Opinion' T-Shirt is the best tee for anyone who has a little trouble biting their tongue. It also a makes a great gift for your most stubborn friend!

Now all you need to do is curl up, put on the reunion -- for the millionth time -- and press play.

You're booked and busy ... but work can wait for the housewives! And you can spice up your desk space with this 'Real Housewives' Office Desk Decor.

This wooden sign is a cute, clever way to get a little water cooler talk going with your fellow Bravoholics.

Next thing you know ... your 9 to 5 is flying by!

Let's be honest ... real men watch Bravo.

And if you've gotten your man hooked on RHOC, then he needs this 'Real Househusband' Crew Neck Tank Top in his wardrobe.

There's no better way for a Bravoholic to wake up than with this 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Official Mug.

Just think of how fun it'll be to sip your coffee -- regular or Irish -- while repping your favorite franchise on your cup.