Tini Stoessel's Not So 'Tini' Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 29th Birthday!
Tini Stoessel Not So 'Tini' Hot Shots ... To Celebrate Her 29th Bday!!!
Published
Argentine singer and actress Tini Stoessel is entering the final year of her 20s, but you wouldn't know it by her pics ... so we're showing you some of her hottest shots to celebrate her 29th birthday!
The only thing tiny about Tini is her bikinis ... and lucky for us, she's got a lot of them!
Click through the gallery for the "Muñecas" singer's sexiest thirst traps!