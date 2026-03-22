Jason Momoa Caught In Massive Storm in Hawaii, Posts Emotional Video

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Jason Momoa got caught in the middle of a massive storm that hit Hawaii, forcing him and his loved ones to deal with a potentially life-threatening ordeal.

The "Aquaman" actor posted an Instagram video describing the nightmare unfolding on the island of Oahu, which saw landslides, downed trees, and rising tides that triggered mass evacuations.

Momoa said he and his family were forced to flee Oahu's North Shore after their power went out at the place they were staying. In the video, Momoa said, "We're safe now, but there's a lot of people who weren't, so sending all our love."

Momoa and his girlfriend also posted an IG photo of themselves embracing each other inside a house with a message talking about the devastation wrought by the storms over the past weeks.

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The couple noted they've seen families displaced and "communities struggling, and our unhoused neighbors hit the hardest," asking locals to check in on neighbors to make sure they're safe.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday the storm isn't letting up with the "potential for heavy rain" threatening Oahu's Wahiawa dam.

The only good news is the storm hadn't claimed a single life as of Saturday afternoon, according to Hawaii Governor Josh Green. But Green said there were "a few serious injuries."

Other officials said around 10 people were treated at hospitals for hypothermia, and 230 residents have been rescued so far.