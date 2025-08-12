Jason Momoa Says on 'Smartless' He Almost Drowned in Big Waves Off Maui

Play video content SmartLess

Jason Momoa is recalling a scary surfing incident in Hawaii ... he says he almost drowned in 10-foot waves.

The "Aquaman" star was on the "Smartless" podcast with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes when he told the story of his near-death experience while doing a grueling open-ocean paddle off the coast of Maui.

Jason says he was on a 13-mile paddle near the famous Jaws surf break with big-wave surfers Laird Hamilton and Dave Kalama in 2007 when, halfway through, his leash snapped and the wind pushed his board out of sight.

The actor says he was about a half-mile offshore, treading water and getting pounded by 10-foot waves ... and Laird and Dave lost sight of him.

Jason says the waves were so powerful they knocked his boardshorts off ... his arms and his legs were tired and he eventually gave up and "lost it" thinking about his daughter, who was 3 months old at the time.

Momoa says his body stopped and he sank down and his foot hit the outer reef ... and he dug his feet into the coral and tried to jump up to the surface to breathe and get a break ... but the waves kept coming and he gave up and was "screaming inside."

Jason says Laird saved him ... paddling around the waves and coming up on him from behind with his board in tow ... and they had to paddle over the waves to escape the current and continue their journey.

Play video content TMZ Studios