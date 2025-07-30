Jason Momoa Shaves His Iconic Beard Off for First Time in Six Years

Jason Momoa’s celebrating six years of his water company the only way Aquaman would -- by making waves with a razor. Yep, the beard’s gone … and so is half his identity!

In an IG clip Wednesday, Jason went full face-first with a razor -- ditching that iconic beard he’s rocked for years. And just like that, we got the full Momoa mug ... jawline and all!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jason’s always been the poster boy for smoldering, rugged charm -- and while he’s still serving looks post-shave, let’s be real ... it’s a whole different vibe.

But here’s the thing ... we’re kinda into it. Even if Jason took one look in the mirror and said he hated it -- classic case of being your own worst critic!

But the shave wasn’t just for shock value -- Jason said it reminded him of the early days of launching Mananalu. And now, with a new partnership with Boomerang Water to roll out a closed-loop system that sanitizes and bottles water onsite, he wanted to mark the milestone with something meaningful … and, well, hairless.