Nicholas Brendon's Lawyers Move to Keep Odd Legal Battle Alive After His Death

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star Nicholas Brendon is dead ... but a lawsuit he filed before his death could remain very much alive.

Nicholas was involved in a legal war with a contractor in Ohio when he died Friday ... and according to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, his lawyers in the case want to keep it moving through the courts.

Before Nicholas' death, he sued contractor Stephen Britton for more than $120,000 ... alleging the guy left a bunch of unfinished work on his Ohio home.

Britton's been fighting the lawsuit ... and he filed legal docs alleging Nicholas swore at and threw objects at his workers. Britton also claimed Nicholas tried tracking him by placing an Apple AirTag in his work bag, which Nicholas denied.

The contractor even claimed his crew was afraid to work at Nicholas' house because there were weapons, including axes, laying around.

Nicholas also claimed he loaned the contractor $20,000 last year and was never paid back ... and he was seeking $121,260, plus interest.

Now, the lawyers say his estate will eventually appoint a personal representative, who can then step in to handle the rest of the lawsuit.

Us Weekly was first to report on the original court filings.