Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best Deals

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It's that time of year again ... Amazon's big spring sale!

That means massive savings on the best products from your favorite brands -- from Sony to Dyson to Samsung and more.

Music lovers can take advantage of the slashed price tags on things like Bose earbuds and JBL speakers. There are also some big sales on outdoor equipment like coolers and patio heaters ... just in time for cookout season.

Whether there's something you desperately need -- or a fun splurge you've been eyeing for a while now -- we've rounded up some of the biggest savings for Amazon's annual sale.

Shop all the best deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale event now!

Shut out the world and escape into your favorite songs with the Sony WH-1000XM6 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones.

These headphones were created in collaboration with actual audio engineers ... so you know you'll be getting top-notch listening quality.

They're super comfortable and have up to 30 hours of battery life, making long trips pass by in the blink of an eye.

Whether you're getting a late start on that New Year's resolution or just looking to save some money on a gym membership, the TRX GO Suspension Trainer At-Home Portable Gym will make working out so much easier.

With just a pair of suspension straps, you can get a full-body workout in from the comfort of your own home -- or even on the go, if you're traveling.

The KitchenAid Classic Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is a real game-changer in the kitchen.

Say goodbye to hand cramps, sore forearms and stiff shoulders! This KitchenAid will save you a ton of time on mixing, whipping and kneading ... making baking a breeze.

In addition to the 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl, this mixer comes with three attachments -- a flat beater, a dough hook and a 6-wire whip.

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Air Purifier really does it all. It doesn't just purify the air -- it can cool you down or heat a whole room with just the touch of a button.

With 350° oscillation, it can filter, fan and heat the entire space. Not to mention, when you do end up having to change the filter, it's super easy to pop on and off.

And if you happen to lose the remote, you can connect it to your Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, or Google Home and control it with your voice.

Now that spring has sprung, we're officially gearing up for cookouts and beach days ... and the Coleman Classic Series Insulated Portable Rolling Cooler will help you keep your drinks cold as the temperatures start to climb.

The 100-quart cooler fits up to 160 cans, and will keep ice from melting for days on end. There's a drain on the bottom for when it eventually does ... and there's no tilting required!

The super sturdy lid doubles as a seat -- supporting up to 250 pounds -- and has four cupholders built right in.

And thanks to the heavy-duty wheels and swing-up handles, you can take this cooler pretty much anywhere you need to go ... without breaking your back.

Get the party started anytime, anywhere with the JBL PartyBox Club 120 portable speaker. You'll get deep bass, clear sound and up to 12 hours of play time so you can go all day or all night.

This speaker's got a portable handle, so you can bring the music -- and your meticulously crafted playlist -- anywhere the party is. It also has mic and guitar inputs in case the vibe calls for some live music or karaoke.

The spring weather is finally nice enough for a backyard bash ... but the party doesn't have to end when the sun goes down and temps start to dip.

That's where the Amazon Basics Outdoor Patio Heater comes in. This portable gas heater has integrated wheels so you can move it to the perfect spot that'll warm you and your friends right up.

And getting it going couldn't be easier -- it's got a one-touch button for quick ignition. This patio heater has a radius of up to 9 feet, and the temperature knob allows you to turn down the heat in case you get a little too warm.

As any pet parent knows, spring is shedding season. Luckily, the BISSELL Cleanview XR Pet Cordless Vacuum can tackle all that pet hair before it takes over your home.

And since you're not confined by a cord, this stick vacuum is great for all those hard-to-reach places ... like the behind the couch or the top of the cat tower.

It comes with a Deep Cleaning Furbrush, which is designed to get persistent pet hair out of your upholstery -- so you don't have to worry about getting completely covered when you sit down on your couch.

And when you're done, you can just hook it up to the wall-mounted charging station until the pet hair piles up again.

If you're looking for an appliance that does it all, you need the BUYDEEM 8-in-1 Air Fryer. In addition to manually setting your cook heat and fry time, it's got specific settings for wings, veggies, fries and more.

It automatically stops when you pull the drawer out, and even has a feature that reminds you when it's time to shake your food.

Plus, the retro design makes this appliance one you'll actually want to keep on your counter.

The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds give you the best of both worlds -- hitting you with immersive audio, while still allowing you to hear what's going on around you.

And you won't have to worry about them falling out ... because the flexible fit hooks around the back of your ear.

They're sweatproof, so they'll hold up even in your most intense workouts. Plus, these earbuds come in a bunch of stylish colors for a sleek look while you listen.

The BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner is sure to come in handy if you need a quick clean on the go.

It's got strong spray and powerful suction ... which is great for smaller stains on carpet, stairs and even car interiors.

The dual-tank design features a 48-ounce tank for clean water and a 33-ounce one for the dirty stuff. It's also lightweight and compact, so storing it is a cinch.

Ditch the drive-thru with that Braun MultiServe Plus Coffee Maker with Cold Brew. This coffee maker can make a batch of cold brew in under 13 minutes.

A full pot of hot coffee also brews pretty quickly ... and keeps it from getting cold for up to four hours, thanks to the programmable warm plate.

And if you're not in the mood for coffee, there's a separate, built-in hot water spout so you can make tea, too!

Sick of your TV sticking out like a sore thumb in your living room? Enter: The Frame by Samsung 65” Smart TV.

It's made to look like a gallery frame with its slim design ... and can even display artwork when you aren't actively watching something.

You won't have to worry about that annoying TV glare, either. The screen is matte to keep light flares from blocking your view. The textured finish also makes your virtual art look like IRL prints.

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