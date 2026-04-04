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Babes In The Shower For April Showers ... Dripping With Confidence!

Babes In The Shower For April Showers ... Dripping With Confidence 💦

By TMZ Staff
Published
Babes In The Shower -- Good, Clean, Fun!
Launch Gallery
CAUTION: SLIPPERY WHEN WET Launch Gallery

As the saying goes, "April Showers Bring May Flowers," and Hollywood's hit the showers with a plethora of blossoming babes, next month will definitely be floral city!

Kylie Jenner showered her mega following with a metallic bikini rinse-off, and you'll fall in love with "Love Island's Belle-A Walker -- she sure knows how to nourish social media!

With ease, hit up our gallery -- The shower babes are waitin' for ya 😘!

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