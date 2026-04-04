Stephen Merchant What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Stephen Merchant What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
Published
Can you put your hand on the sneaky switches made to these two photos of Stephen Merchant?! There's only one way to find out ... It's GO TIME!
Earlier this week, the 51-year-old star was spotted filming on the set of "The Sham" -- also starring Cameron Diaz -- but some items (and buns) are out of sorts.
Throw on your kicks and put your skills to the test!
HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Stephen Merchant photos!