Spoil Your Pet with Food, Toys and More From These Celeb-Owned Pet Brands

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Stars, they're just like us ... completely and totally obsessed with their pets.

Believe it or not, several celebrities have tapped into the pet market -- launching their own lines of products you can use to spoil your furry friends.

You already give your pets the A-list experience ... make it official with food, toys, apparel and more from your favorite celebs.

Your pet will be sipping in style out of the Snoop Doggie Doggs Off The Chain Deluxe Pet Bowl. Maybe not gin and juice ... but still.

This bowl's from Snoop Dogg's line of pet products, which also includes apparel, accessories and toys.

It comes in two sizes -- small and large -- and is available in both gold and silver.

Kaley Cuoco's OH NORMAN! Your Breath Stinks! Dental Wipes for Dogs are perfect for pups with nasty breath.

These wipes fit right on your finger ... so cleaning your dog's teeth has never been easier. One swipe and you're done!

They're also made in partnership with board-certified vets, so you know Kaley's not cutting any corners when it comes to her pet products.

Katherine Heigl is a huge animal lover ... and she founded Badlands Ranch -- named after her family ranch in Utah -- to create dog food that prioritizes nutrition. Badlands Ranch Adult Dog Food is gently air dried and the formula's packed with protein!

It's also made with superfoods and gut-healthy vegetables ... while steering clear of added fillers and allergens like corn, wheat and soy.

Your dog will be the prettiest pup at the function in this Doggy Parton Pink Cowgirl Hat. After all ... would you expect anything less from Dolly Parton's line of pet products?!

This adorable accessory has a feather-lined brim and a tiny tiara attached to the front -- making this hat fit for a country queen.

The pet-friendly elastic strap will keep it from slipping and sliding off your pup's head, so she can take the party from 9 to 5 ... and beyond!

Bobby Flay's combined his talents as a celebrity chef and his passion as a pet parent for his line of cat food -- named after his own furry friend.

The Made By Nacho Wet Cat Food Variety Pack is made with premium proteins like sustainably-caught salmon, free-range chicken and grass-fed beef, and comes in a chef-inspired bone broth.

So if you're looking to switch up your kitty's food to something that's both tasty and nutritious ... you should give this variety pack a try to find out which flavor is his favorite!

Your pup will be feeling young, wild and free in this Snoop Doggie Doggs Deluxe Pet Jersey. And he'll definitely be the coolest dogg at the park.

The football-inspired jerseys come in three different styles -- a pretty pink one, a bright blue option and a classic black design complete with a gold chain. So, there's something for every pup's personality!

If your pup is constantly scratching, you might want to give the OH NORMAN! Stop Itching! Health Supplement for Dogs a try!

The soothing formula is vet-approved and designed to help with things like allergies, bug bites, paw licking and sensitive skin.

And the eyedropper makes it super easy to squeeze a couple drops directly into his mouth or mix it in with his food.

Speaking of dog food, celeb chef Rachael Ray has cooked up some kibble of her own. The Real Beef, Pea and Brown Rice dry food from Nutrish Dog Food is a vet-reviewed recipe that's packed with added vitamins and minerals.

Real beef is the main ingredient ... and the formula is free of artificial flavors without compromising taste.

Rachael's Nutrish line has both dry food and wet food, as well as an assortment of cat food. She's also whipped up plenty of treats for your furry friends.

Your pup can channel her inner rockstar with this Doggy Parton Guitar Squeaky Toy! She doesn't even need opposable thumbs to play this guitar -- the plushie's squeaker will be music to her ears.

The adorable toy is printed with Dolly's signature on it for some added flair ... and it's made with durable materials that are designed to hold up through plenty of play.

If you want to go the extra mile for your pup's pearly whites, then you'll love the SparkleDog Sparkling Smile Dental Kit from "Real Housewives of Dallas" star Kameron Westcott.

This bundle comes with soft chews to support oral health, dental treats to combat tartar and plaque and a water additive to freshen breath.

These products are sure to give your dog a sparkly smile that even the housewives can't help but admire!

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