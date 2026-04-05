Easter CeleBunnies -- They're All Ears!
Easter CeleBunnies Hollywood's All Ears For Easter!!!
Published
The Hollywood grind can be egg-hausting, so in honor of Easter Sunday, we're taking a cue from celebs rockin' bunny ears ... and hopping into spring vibes!
Alix Earle paired her blue bunny ears with a sexy green set, and snuggle-buns Victoria and David Beckham stretched out in matching pink ears ...
Will Smith joined in on the fun shenanigans -- slapping up a silly selfie with his huge herd.
And, check out the ears on Australian singer The Kid LAROI, who threw a deuce and a mirror selfie at his followers!
Hop into the photo gallery and see which celebs are bunnier than ever!
Hoppy Easter, y'all!