Easter Celebunnies -- They're All Ears!

The Hollywood grind can be egg-hausting, so in honor of Easter Sunday, we're taking a cue from celebs rockin' bunny ears ... and hopping into spring vibes!

Alix Earle paired her blue bunny ears with a sexy green set, and snuggle-buns Victoria and David Beckham stretched out in matching pink ears ...

Will Smith joined in on the fun shenanigans -- slapping up a silly selfie with his huge herd.

And, check out the ears on Australian singer The Kid LAROI, who threw a deuce and a mirror selfie at his followers!

Hop into the photo gallery and see which celebs are bunnier than ever!