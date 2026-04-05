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Easter CeleBunnies -- They're All Ears!

Easter CeleBunnies Hollywood's All Ears For Easter!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Easter Celebunnies -- They're All Ears!
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The Hollywood grind can be egg-hausting, so in honor of Easter Sunday, we're taking a cue from celebs rockin' bunny ears ... and hopping into spring vibes!

Alix Earle paired her blue bunny ears with a sexy green set, and snuggle-buns Victoria and David Beckham stretched out in matching pink ears ...

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Will Smith joined in on the fun shenanigans -- slapping up a silly selfie with his huge herd.

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And, check out the ears on Australian singer The Kid LAROI, who threw a deuce and a mirror selfie at his followers!

Hop into the photo gallery and see which celebs are bunnier than ever!

Hoppy Easter, y'all!

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