Artemis II Flight Around Moon Watch Live Stream of Historic Flyby!!!

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NASA’s Artemis II is about to reach a huge milestone -- the crew’s closest pass to the moon -- and you can watch it all go down live here.

Four astronauts -- Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, and Commander Reid Wiseman -- are making history, heading to the moon for the first lunar mission in more than 50 years ... and this flyby is the closest they’ll get.

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It’s a major flex for space travel too -- they’re going farther than any humans ever have, beating the record set by Apollo 12. Their Orion spacecraft is now deep in the moon’s orbit following Wednesday's lift-off, officially feeling more pull from the moon than the Earth.

Next up -- flying over old landing spots of Apollo 12 and Apollo 14, then a loop around the far side of the moon -- with a 40-minute blackout, when communication back to Earth goes totally dark.

The flyby wraps around 9:20 PM ET tonight, with the crew set to head back to Earth and splash down in the Pacific near San Diego on April 10. Total mission time is just over nine days.