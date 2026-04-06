UCLA Women's Team Dances to Tate McRae Song After Championship Win

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The UCLA Bruins got moves on and off the court -- three of their players broke out a choreographed dance to Tate McRae after winning their first-ever NCAA title -- and the crowd went nuts!!

Gabriela Jaquez, Lauren Betts, and Charlisse Leger-Walker took center stage at the PHX Arena on Sunday ... fresh off dominating the South Carolina Gamecocks 79-51 in the NCAA Championship.

All three teamed up for the performance in their 2026 NCAA championship gear, grooving to McRae's "You Broke Me First" song -- and it was impressive!

The Bruins fans obviously loved it, as this isn't the first time this trio got together for a viral dance.

Back in February, Leger-Walker challenged the UCLA Bruins dance team to teach her, Betts, and Jaquez an entire halftime routine in one day.

If the video got over 1k likes, they would do the same dance at the men's basketball game -- and they did on March 3.

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The UCLA Bruins kept the celebration going in the locker room, including getting their head coach, Cori Close, to bust a move.

The party also spilled outside with fans lining up for the team bus at the Los Angeles campus to cheer on the champs after the historic win.

They've earned every bit of it -- this marks the UCLA women's first national title, even though they claimed the AIWA championship back in 1978, before the NCAA era.

The celebration won't stop here -- the championship parade is coming soon!