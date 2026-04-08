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Celebrities Who Were Pageant Queens: Happy International Pageant Day!

Happy International Pageant Day Celebs Who Were Pageant Queens👑

By TMZ Staff
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Famous Pageant Queens
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And the winner is ... all of them ... we’re celebrating every single stunner this International Pageant Day.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names once ruled the pageant stage -- from Olivia Culpo at Miss Universe to Priyanka Chopra dominating Miss India and Miss World.

And even more familiar faces gave it a shot ... Selena Gomez, Vanessa Williams and Halle Berry all chased that crown before their big-screen glow-ups.

Trust us, this gallery is worth a scroll -- Happy International Pageant Day!

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