Celebrities Who Were Pageant Queens: Happy International Pageant Day!

And the winner is ... all of them ... we’re celebrating every single stunner this International Pageant Day.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest names once ruled the pageant stage -- from Olivia Culpo at Miss Universe to Priyanka Chopra dominating Miss India and Miss World.

And even more familiar faces gave it a shot ... Selena Gomez, Vanessa Williams and Halle Berry all chased that crown before their big-screen glow-ups.