Celebs Wiggin' Out For International Wig Day!

By TMZ Staff
Sometimes celebs just want a shortcut to a killer hairdo -- and they’re not afraid to throw on a wig to make it happen -- which is exactly why we’re celebrating International Wig Day!

Stars like Anastasia Karanikolaou and Victoria Justice have rocked some seriously bold, colorful wigs -- and even Ed Westwick got in on the hair-raising fun.

Addison Rae also went full glam in a pink wig while trying out a shorter look ... and Meredith Duxbury jumped into the mix with a bright blue one.

Plenty of other stars have embraced the wig life too -- including Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron and more.

Happy International Wig Day to everyone celebrating!

