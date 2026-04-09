Mia Khalifa Accuses U.S. & Israel of 'Terrorism,' War Crimes After Lebanon Strikes

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Mia Khalifa spoke out with intense emotion after deadly strikes hit her home country of Lebanon this week, calling the U.S. and Israel terrorist nations.

In an emotional IG video post Wednesday, Mia said it was one of the hardest days she’s watched unfold, questioning how she can reconcile her tax dollars going toward a wave of airstrikes she says hit during a supposed ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict in Iran and Lebanon.

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Watch the clip ... the retired porn star calls the situation "dystopian," pointing out the contrast between space exploration ambitions and what she described as destruction happening on the ground.

She writes in her caption ... "This is nothing less than TERRORISM enacted by two countries whose war crimes go bar for bar. America and Israel are terrorist, fascist states with trials at The Hague waiting for both of them one day".

Over on X, she also shared that a hospital she grew up around has been reduced to rubble.