Kourtney Kardashian's Camp Poosh Destroyed By Sandstorm at Coachella 2026

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's ultra-exclusive Camp Poosh just got a brutal reality check -- courtesy of Mother Nature.

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A viral TikTok shows the fancy wellness retreat getting absolutely rocked by a desert sandstorm during Coachella 2026 weekend.

Watch the clip ... massive gusts tear through tents, sending décor flying, and turning the carefully curated oasis into a full-on dust bowl.

This is NOT the vibe the Poosh crowd ordered!

Camp Poosh -- known for its upscale "adult summer camp" energy -- is usually super controlled and put together.

But in this clip? Complete chaos!

Chairs are flipping, fabrics are whipping, and the whole scene looks less like a zen retreat and more like survival mode in the desert. One girl reportedly had a table fall on her!