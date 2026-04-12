Kourtney Kardashian's Camp Poosh Destroyed By Sandstorm at Coachella 2026
Kourtney Kardashian's Camp Poosh Coachella Sandstorm Wrecks VIP Wellness Retreat!!!
Kourtney Kardashian Barker's ultra-exclusive Camp Poosh just got a brutal reality check -- courtesy of Mother Nature.
A viral TikTok shows the fancy wellness retreat getting absolutely rocked by a desert sandstorm during Coachella 2026 weekend.
Watch the clip ... massive gusts tear through tents, sending décor flying, and turning the carefully curated oasis into a full-on dust bowl.
This is NOT the vibe the Poosh crowd ordered!
Camp Poosh -- known for its upscale "adult summer camp" energy -- is usually super controlled and put together.
But in this clip? Complete chaos!
Chairs are flipping, fabrics are whipping, and the whole scene looks less like a zen retreat and more like survival mode in the desert. One girl reportedly had a table fall on her!
No word yet on injuries or how much damage was done, but the aesthetic definitely took a hit.