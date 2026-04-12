Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kourtney Kardashian's Camp Poosh Destroyed By Sandstorm at Coachella 2026

Kourtney Kardashian's Camp Poosh Coachella Sandstorm Wrecks VIP Wellness Retreat!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
coachella-main-getty-1
Getty

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's ultra-exclusive Camp Poosh just got a brutal reality check -- courtesy of Mother Nature.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

A viral TikTok shows the fancy wellness retreat getting absolutely rocked by a desert sandstorm during Coachella 2026 weekend.

Watch the clip ... massive gusts tear through tents, sending décor flying, and turning the carefully curated oasis into a full-on dust bowl.

Stars At Coachella 2026
Launch Gallery
Stars At Coachella 2026 Launch Gallery

This is NOT the vibe the Poosh crowd ordered!

Camp Poosh -- known for its upscale "adult summer camp" energy -- is usually super controlled and put together.

But in this clip? Complete chaos!

Celebs Go All Out For Coachella -- Who'd You Rather?!
Launch Gallery
Who'd You Rather?! Coachella Edition! Launch Gallery

Chairs are flipping, fabrics are whipping, and the whole scene looks less like a zen retreat and more like survival mode in the desert. One girl reportedly had a table fall on her!

No word yet on injuries or how much damage was done, but the aesthetic definitely took a hit.

Related articles