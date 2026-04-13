Astronaut Christina Koch’s Joyful Dog Reunion After Artemis II, on Video

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Christina Koch just went to the Moon and back … but her dog’s reaction at home is what’s sending the internet into orbit.

The NASA astronaut’s homecoming turned into a viral moment when her rescue pup, Sadie, absolutely lost it the instant she realized her human was back from space. Once the door opened, it was full-on zoomies … with Koch dropping down to greet her like she’d never left Earth at all.

“I’m still pretty sure I was the happier side of this reunion,” Koch captioned her post on Instagram. “Sadie taught me everything I needed to know about being an emotional support animal. Didn’t expect that would come in handy.”

Koch returned to Earth on Friday after the blockbuster Artemis II mission as part of the first crewed trip around the Moon in more than 50 years. The squad traveled farther into deep space than any humans ever have … and Koch etched her name in the books as the first woman to leave low Earth orbit and circle the Moon.

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In other words … massive, career-defining stuff.

But none of that mattered to Sadie, who seemed to sense Koch was home before she even saw her, pawing at the door of their Houston household before it opened ... as if she had a sixth sense.

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Koch also shared clips of the two hitting the beach together -- Sadie sprinting through the sand, soaking up every second with her long-lost human as if the past 10 days (and, you know, the whole MOON thing) never happened.