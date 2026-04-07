Awkward Moment Astronauts Stop Responding to Trump During Chat, on Video

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President Donald Trump’s call with the Artemis II crew Monday night had a seriously awkward moment … when the crew seemingly decided they were done talking to him -- and the prez blamed it on a glitch!

Just check out the stream between Trump and the 4 astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft -- NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen. Trump is gushing about their bravery and even tells them his good pal Wayne Gretzky is in awe of them. The crew gives the speech some smiles and a thumbs up ... and then go silent.

The stream sits quiet for about a minute ... but they do eventually reconnect with Trump, who notes he thinks they may have "gotten cut off." After Trump informs the crew of his words they may have missed ... Reid says they totally heard him, and are also proud of their fellow Canadians.

Trump brushed off the awkward moment in response and even invited the crew to the White House.

The foursome is due back on Earth Friday after a 10-day mission that took them on a historic flyby of the moon, which allowed them to break the record for the farthest distance humans have ever traveled from Earth.