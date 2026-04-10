Artemis II Flight Returns to Earth After Historic Mission, Watch Livestream

Artemis II is wrapping up its historic mission after nine and a half days ... and it’s all coming back down to Earth in a big way, which you can watch on the livestream here.

Astronauts -- Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, and Commander Reid Wiseman -- are set to make a Pacific splashdown off the coast of San Diego at around 8:07 PM EDT.

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NASA says a U.S. Navy helicopter will track the Orion capsule as it re-enters Earth’s atmosphere, with boats set to recover the crew once they’re down.

The mission already made history with its closest flyby of the Moon -- marking the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years.