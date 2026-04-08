Anthony Anderson Says Moon Mission's Wasting Money, Fix Earth Problems First

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Anthony Anderson is sounding off on the Artemis II flight ... and yeah ... he’s not exactly over the moon about it!

We caught him at LAX Tuesday, and he kept it real ... saying it makes zero sense to spend all that cash sending four people around the moon when there's a laundry list of problems right here on Earth that need funding.

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Check the clip -- Anthony’s fired up, rattling off everything from homelessness to underfunded programs, basically asking why space is getting the spotlight while real-life issues still struggle to get met.

He didn’t stop there either ... bringing up ICE raids and gas prices, making it clear he thinks priorities are way off when it comes to this mission.