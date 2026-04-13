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Robert De Niro Hits Playground With His 3-Year-Old Daughter Gia in New York

82-Year-Old Robert De Niro Daddy De Niro Duty in Full Swing!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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DADDY DE NIRO!!!
BACKGRID

Robert De Niro is trading mob boss energy for full-on girl dad mode ... and honestly, it’s a scene stealer!

Check out the pics -- the 82-year-old legend was out in Central Park Sunday, pushing his 3-year-old daughter, Gia, on a swing like any doting dad ... with partner Tiffany Chen close by.

Robert was bundled up in the NYC chill, soaking in family time while little Gia looked completely content -- basically, it was a solid family outing.

Robert De Niro -- Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Robert De Niro Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Gia’s his seventh kid -- and by far the youngest, born April 2023 -- so yeah, De Niro’s basically started a whole new chapter with her.

He’s been loving it too, previously gushing about dad life ... even admitting his mornings now include watching Ms. Rachel and handling bottle duty.

Forget "Goodfellas" ... this might be his best role yet!

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