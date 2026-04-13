Robert De Niro Hits Playground With His 3-Year-Old Daughter Gia in New York

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Robert De Niro is trading mob boss energy for full-on girl dad mode ... and honestly, it’s a scene stealer!

Check out the pics -- the 82-year-old legend was out in Central Park Sunday, pushing his 3-year-old daughter, Gia, on a swing like any doting dad ... with partner Tiffany Chen close by.

Robert was bundled up in the NYC chill, soaking in family time while little Gia looked completely content -- basically, it was a solid family outing.

Gia’s his seventh kid -- and by far the youngest, born April 2023 -- so yeah, De Niro’s basically started a whole new chapter with her.

He’s been loving it too, previously gushing about dad life ... even admitting his mornings now include watching Ms. Rachel and handling bottle duty.