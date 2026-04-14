Ann-Margret Recovering After Fall Leaves 84-Year-Old Icon With Broken Elbow

Ann-Margret is on the mend after a nasty spill at home ... but don’t panic, she’s already bouncing back.

The legendary actress, dancer and singer revealed she recently fell and broke her right elbow, turning what sounded like a terrifying moment into a painful -- but manageable -- injury.

The 84-year-old “Viva Las Vegas” star shared the update with Parade magazine … explaining the injury was serious enough that she needed to be rushed to the hospital, and later forced her to cancel a scheduled autograph signing.

But when asked if she was recovering, she replied: “Yes, I am. I sure am!”

“I’m going to try and be really really careful and not flop down, not fall again, but one never knows,” she added, brushing off the fall with a calm, matter-of-fact attitude.

In fact, she even shrugged it off with a bit of humor -- noting she’s had her fair share of injuries over the years ... clearly not letting this one slow her down mentally. Back in 1972, she famously fell 22 feet from a platform during a performance at a Nevada casino.

Ann-Margret has been lighting up screens for over 60 years, racking up five Golden Globe Awards, an Emmy win for "Law & Order: SVU," plus multiple Oscar and Grammy nominations.