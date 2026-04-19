Nancy Sinatra Criticizes Donald Trump for Posting Frank Sinatra Performance

No Way in Hell You Use ‘My Way’!!!

Nancy Sinatra is ripping President Donald Trump for blasting her dad’s iconic voice online ... and she’s not holding back.

The 85-year-old singer lit up X this weekend after the POTUS dropped a nearly four-minute clip of her father Frank Sinatra performing “My Way” on Truth Social on Saturday evening … with zero explanation.

President Trump Posts on TruthSocial.



“And now, the end is near / And so I face the final curtain… ⁰Regrets, I’ve had a few / But then again, too few to mention… ⁰I did it my way.” pic.twitter.com/V27aQvo3mu @TruthTrumpPost

“This is a sacrilege,” Nancy fired off … making it clear she’s not here for the unexpected tribute.

The video shows Frank crooning the legendary lyrics -- “and now, the end is near” -- but Trump didn’t add any caption or context, which sent the internet into a frenzy trying to decode the meaning. Some users even speculated the post could be tied to ongoing chatter about Trump’s health -- though nothing’s been confirmed.

Nancy wasn’t just mad … she was also realistic about her options. When one fan asked if anything could be done to take the clip down, she replied, “Unfortunately, no. The only people who can do something are the publishers.”

She also co-signed fans pointing out her father would never have been on board with Trump’s politics or messaging … doubling down on her long-standing stance that Frank wasn’t a supporter.

This isn’t Nancy’s first rodeo when it comes to Trump, either. She’s spent years pushing back on any suggestion her father would’ve backed him. Still, Trump’s cryptic post is what really has people buzzing now … especially given the timing and the song choice.