Former Kidnap Victim Elizabeth Smart is Now a Competitive Bodybuilder

Elizabeth Smart has gone from kidnap victim to child safety advocate — and now to professional bodybuilder with the mother of 3 looking absolutely stunning!

Smart posted an Instagram message Tuesday with a photo of herself wearing a bikini while showing off her perfectly sculpted body during a bodybuilding competition last weekend.

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In her message, Smart said it would shock many of us to learn that she has now competed in a total of 4 bodybuilding competitions. She said she was frightened at first to post her muscle pics, thinking she would not be taken seriously or perceived as someone unworthy to continue helping survivors like herself.

But she changed her mind over the weekend because she doesn't want to look back on her life and "feel regret for only living a half-life, not going after all the things I want to do and try." Smart also said she refuses to be ashamed or embarrassed by her body after it carried her through a "hellish grueling experience" and "created and nurtured three beautiful children."

As everyone knows, Smart launched her own foundation to help survivors of sexual violence after she was kidnapped from her Utah home and held captive for 9 months by a couple who raped and assaulted her until she finally escaped.