'Scooby-Doo' Live Action Series Starts Production, See the New Gang!

Jinkies! Netflix released the first look at the new Mystery Incorporated gang ... and announced production is officially underway in Atlanta.

The streamer took to social media Friday to share a snap of the "Scooby-Doo: Origins" cast recreating an iconic image from the animated series.

According to Netflix ... this new adaptation is a "modern reimagining" that's "less about what you already know, and more about how it all started."

The streamer says the live-action series will follow the "terrifying first case" that brings the meddling kids -- and Scooby-Doo -- together for the first time.

Here's the premise ... Daphne -- played by McKenna Grace, who recently shared her excitement about the iconic role with TMZ -- and Tanner Hagen's Shaggy ... are at summer camp when they get caught up in "a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy who may have been a witness to a supernatural murder."

Netflix says they'll join forces with Abby Ryder Fortson's Velma and Maxwell Jenkins' Fred to crack the case, which pulls them into "a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets."