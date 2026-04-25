President Trump to Speak About Shooting, Live Stream

President Trump is addressing the media to discuss details about the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday evening.

He said the suspect was a "very sick" person armed with multiple weapons and taken down by "brave" Secret Service members. He also confirmed one officer was shot from a "very close" distance with a "very powerful" gun, but was saved by his bullet proof vest.

47 noted this is not the first time Republicans were attacked by a would-be assassin who was out for blood in the last few years ... and asked all Americans to resolve their differences peacefully. He noted there was a "tremendous amount of love and coming together" at the White House Correspondent's Dinner.

Trump also invited Acting United States Attorney General Todd Blanche to speak, and he confirmed charges will be filed and justice will be served. He also said search warrants were being obtained as he spoke.

The president was shoved to the ground by Secret Service agents after at least 6 shots were fired in a lobby near the hotel ballroom of the Washington Hilton, where the event was being held.

President Trump was rushed out of the hotel and taken back to the White House, where he announced the gunman was in custody and that he was safe. He also said Melania Trump, J.D. Vance and his Cabiet were in "perfect condition."

Per CNN, the gunman has been identified as a 30-year-old male from Los Angeles.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating, including tbe FBI, the U.S. Secret Service and the Metropolitan Police Department.

No one inside the ballroom was hurt, although CNN reports a member of law enforcement may have taken a shot to his vest.

The dinner has been canceled although Trump says they will try it again in the next 30 days.

TMZ will live stream the president's remarks.