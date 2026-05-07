Eric Bischoff Says He Owes Everything to Ted Turner

Play video content Video: Eric Bischoff Says He Credits Ted Turner for All His Success TMZSports.com

Eric Bischoff, one of the most successful and influential figures in pro wrestling history, wouldn't be who he is without the late, great Ted Turner ... EB himself tells TMZ Sports.

"When I first heard the news this morning," Eric explained, "I was talking to my wife, and I live in a beautiful home here in Wyoming. I look out over the mountains, up the valley into Yellowstone National Park. I live in a postcard. And I wouldn't be living here had it not been for the opportunity that Ted gave me."

That opportunity was running Turner's wrestling promotion, World Championship Wrestling (WCW) ... as Executive Producer, starting in 1993, following an internal shakeup in the company.

At the helm, Bischoff, with Turner's backing, fundamentally changed the wrestling business ... with moves like the Hulk Hogan signing in 1994, and the "Monday Night Wars," beginning in late 1995, when TT and Eric's WCW went head-to-head with Vince McMahon's WWF (now WWE).

Eric says his kids have also benefited from the relationship, as have scores of others.

"My children have had opportunities and still do have opportunities because of the opportunity that I had through Ted Turner. And that's just me. Think about the thousands of people just like me that got their opportunities at Turner Broadcasting."

"It's amazing when one man can have that big of an impact on so many people's lives in a direct and tangible way."

We also talked to Bischoff about Turner potentially being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame (they purchased everything-WCW over two decades ago) ... when Eric revealed they've long wanted him in the Hall.

"WWE has reached out to me a number of times, not many times recently, because they know the answer to the question, trying to get Ted to see if he'd be interested in being inducted in the Hall of Fame," Bischoff explained.

Unfortunately, Turner's health was declining.

"If the circumstances were right, he would've absolutely jumped all over that."

Now, Ted may be gone, but it's not too late, Eric says.

"It would be cool if he's inducted posthumously. I hope that's the case."